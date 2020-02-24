On the edge of Italy's coronavirus lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: On the edge of Italy's lockdown area
Italian police have cordoned off the town of Codogno, centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
Italy has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after China and South Korea.
The BBC's Mark Lowen reports from the ground.
24 Feb 2020
