Italy introduces lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Coronavirus: Italy introduces strict measures to contain outbreak
Italy has introduced "extraordinary measures" to tackle the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.
Dozens of towns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been effectively quarantined under the plan.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it would now be forbidden to enter or leave the outbreak areas without special permission.
Two people have died from the virus in Italy, and more than 100 others are currently infected.
23 Feb 2020
