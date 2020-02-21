Josipa Lisac's controversial national anthem

Media player
Singer Josipa Lisac sued for 'mocking' Croatian national anthem
A singer is facing a lawsuit for her alternative rendition of Croatia's national anthem.
Josipa Lisac gave the performance at the inauguration of Zoran Milanovic, Croatia's new president.
But a Croatian lawyer, who filed the claim, said she sang it in a way that deliberately mocked the anthem.
Ms Lisac's record label and musicians' union said the claim showed a "complete disregard for artistic freedom".
Under Croatian law, disrespecting the national anthem can result in a one-year prison sentence.
21 Feb 2020
