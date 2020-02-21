Coronavirus: Ukraine protesters clash with police

Media player
Coronavirus: Ukraine protesters angry about evacuees clash with police
Dozens of protesters in a Ukrainian town on Thursday attacked buses carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China.
The evacuees were brought to a health spa in Novi Sanzhary, in the central Poltava region, where they will be held in quarantine for 14 days.
21 Feb 2020
