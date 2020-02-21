Father's tribute to killed daughter
Hanau: Father's tribute to killed daughter

Filip Goman's daughter Mercedes Kierpacz was one of the victims of the Hanau shootings.

The 35-year-old mother of two had come out that night to buy a pizza and a drink from a nearby kiosk when she was shot dead.

Nine people were killed in shisha bars in the Germany town of Hanau on Wednesday.

  • 21 Feb 2020
