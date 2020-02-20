Media player
Germany shooting victim describes attack
Nine people died in attacks on two shisha bars in a city in western Germany on Wednesday.
Muhammed was eating with friends when the attack took place in Hanau.
The German citizen of Turkish origin spoke to Turkey's English language broadcaster Anews about how he survived the shooting.
20 Feb 2020
