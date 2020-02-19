Media player
The 'ghost ship' washed up off Cork coast
Earlier this week, an abandoned "ghost" cargo ship was discovered washed up off the coast of County Cork, Ireland, following strong winds from Storm Dennis.
Aerial footage by the Irish Coast Guard showed the 80-metre (260 feet) cargo ship MV Alta stuck on the rocks near the village of Ballycotton.
The vessel appears to have drifted thousands of miles over more than a year, from the south-east of Bermuda in 2018, across the Atlantic Ocean.
Previously, the US Coast Guard rescued the crew members in September 2018.
19 Feb 2020
