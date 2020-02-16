Media player
Racing on a frozen lake as ice cracks below
Over three days, competitors around the world race 205km on Siberia's frozen Lake Baikal.
Using bicycles, skates and kicksleds, the racers battle winds, frost and -15°C temperatures, but are treated to breathtaking views.
16 Feb 2020
