Soldier uses tanks in unusual marriage proposal

Military tanks form heart shape for Russian soldier's proposal
A Russian soldier has enlisted the help of the military for an unusual marriage proposal.
In footage published by the Defence Ministry, 16 tanks surround the couple in a heart formation as the lieutenant pops the question.
14 Feb 2020
