'My home is visited by a million tourists a year'

'I live in a Gaudi building visited by a million tourists each year'
Tourists pay 22 euros ($24) to visit La Pedrera, Barcelona. But not Ana Viladomiu, who has lived in the building for more than 30 years.
The writer used to live in the apartment with her husband and daughters but now lives alone.
Antoni Gaudi's La Pedrera opened in 1912 and took six years to complete.
Video produced by Daniel South and Sergi Forcada Freixas.
(Photo: Ana Viladomiu. Credit: BBC)
15 Feb 2020
