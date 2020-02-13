YouTuber hangs Putin portrait in Moscow lift

Media player
Russian YouTuber Bashir Dokhov hangs Putin portrait in lift
Bashir Dokhov hung a portrait of Vladimir Putin in a Moscow lift to gauge public opinion on the Russian president.
The YouTuber also attached a camera to the apartment block lift to film the reaction of residents.
He spoke to the BBC about why he did it.
13 Feb 2020
