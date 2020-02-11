Media player
Time-lapse as snowstorm hits Turkish coast
Time-lapse footage shows a snowstorm sweeping across the Black Sea and hitting the town of Hopa in Turkey.
The video was shot by a resident, Sefa Yasar, who said: "It was a bit scary but at the same time it was a natural wonder."
11 Feb 2020
