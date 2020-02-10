Media player
'This is a seismic election shift'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin has said the party will bring its desire to hold an Irish unity referendum within five years into any coalition talks in the Republic of Ireland.
10 Feb 2020
