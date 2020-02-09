'I've heard the people speak'

Video

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was asked if it was still his position that his party would not go into government with Sinn Féin, but he would not be drawn into a definite answer.

Counting is continuing and the first results are coming in, after an exit poll put the three main political parties - Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil - tied in first preference votes.

No one party is set for an overall majority, meaning some form of coalition government is likely.

Earlier victories have largely been claimed by Sinn Féin candidates.

