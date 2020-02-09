Media player
Leo Varadkar: 'My position on Sinn Féin hasn't changed'
Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said he remains opposed to going into government with Sinn Féin.
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) consistently ruled out governing with Sinn Féin during the election campaign and said on Sunday his position remained the same.
He added there was now a "three party system" in the Republic of Ireland which would make forming a government difficult.
09 Feb 2020
