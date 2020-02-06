Pro-IRA song played from Sinn Féin van

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pro-IRA song played from Sinn Féin election van
A pro-IRA song with the lyrics "ooh ah, up the Ra" has been played from a vehicle canvassing for Sinn Féin in the Irish general election.
The van was being used to canvass for Pauline Tully, who is standing in the Cavan/Monaghan constituency.
In a video, sent to the Nolan Show, the vehicle is seen parked in Kingscourt, County Cavan, on Thursday, playing Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones.
The BBC has contacted Sinn Féin for comment.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window