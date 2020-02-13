Volcanoes: Living in Mount Etna's shadow

Media player
Volcano: How does it feel to live in Etna’s shadow?
Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes and a big tourist attraction, but what is it like for those who live in its shadow?
The Travel Show's Simon Platts visited the volcano and met those who have witnessed first hand its devastating power.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News
13 Feb 2020
