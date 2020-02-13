Volcanoes: Living in Mount Etna's shadow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Volcano: How does it feel to live in Etna’s shadow?

Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes and a big tourist attraction, but what is it like for those who live in its shadow?

The Travel Show's Simon Platts visited the volcano and met those who have witnessed first hand its devastating power.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News

  • 13 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Mount Etna eruptions light up night sky