‘I used dog booties for toilet paper'
Video

Mayhem and mishaps during Norway's gruelling dog sled race

Mush! Norway’s famous Femund dog sled race has finished, with a 61-year-old fireman winning his 13th title in the gruelling event.

The scenery is stunning during the four day race, but the conditions are freezing, and this year, there were some very difficult toilet situations.

  • 04 Feb 2020
