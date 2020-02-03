Tear gas fired as migrants hold protest on Lesbos

Video

Greek police have used tear gas to break up protests by migrants over living conditions on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, attempted to march to the town of Mytilene.

It comes after the Greek government invited proposals for a floating barrier to block migrants from arriving by sea.

Migrants trying to reach Europe often travel through Turkey to Greece. Arrivals have proved hard to manage.

Many are fleeing violence and persecution. The majority are from Afghanistan and Syria, according to the United Nations.