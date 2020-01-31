Media player
Brexit: Flags taken down in Brussels
The Union Jack has been removed from a line of member state flags inside the European Council building in Brussels ahead of the UK's departure.
The flag of the European Union was also removed from the outside of the British headquarters on Friday.
31 Jan 2020
