Paris on Brexit: 'Sad, but we wish you good luck'
Video

Parisians tell the BBC it's sad the UK is leaving the EU, but they remain good-humoured about Brexit.

There is a mood of fatalism and "c'est la vie".

Producer: Hannah Capella

  • 31 Jan 2020
