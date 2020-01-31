Barnier on Brexit day: We are weaker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michel Barnier: 'We are weaker than if we were together'

Lessons need to be learnt from Brexit, according to Europe's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

He told the BBC's Europe editor Katya Adler that the EU needs to listen to the people of Europe more closely in the future.

Read more: PM to hail 'dawn of a new era' as Brexit day arrives

  • 31 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Brexit: 43 months in 116 seconds