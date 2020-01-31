Barnier on Brexit day: We are weaker

Media player
Michel Barnier: 'We are weaker than if we were together'
Lessons need to be learnt from Brexit, according to Europe's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
He told the BBC's Europe editor Katya Adler that the EU needs to listen to the people of Europe more closely in the future.
Read more: PM to hail 'dawn of a new era' as Brexit day arrives
31 Jan 2020
