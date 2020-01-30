'Goodbye my friends!': Beach guitarist on Brexit
Antonio de Mata, aka Tony Wood, plays flamenco favourites on the beach at Benidorm, on Spain's east coast.

Loved by British tourists for decades, the resort also attracted expats who moved there for good.

De Mata earns his living busking on the Costa Blanca. He believes little will change after Brexit and the Brits will keep on coming to Benidorm.

