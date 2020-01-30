'Put your flags away, you're leaving'

Media player
Nigel Farage cut off by Mairead McGuinness in European Parliament
The leader of the Brexit Party said goodbye to the European Union while waving a union flag.
Nigel Farage said the UK had shown it was "too big to bully" by sticking to the result of the Brexit referendum.
However, he was then cut off by European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness, who told him and his party to "put your flags away".
30 Jan 2020
