Я/МЫ: Why are Russians using this symbol?

It’s a symbol that is uniting groups of people in Russia on an unprecedented level.

The phrase "Я/МЫ" which means "it's all of us" is being used by students and celebrities to rally against the government, or support other causes like the fight against domestic abuse and climate change.

And it’s even thought to have helped release some people from police custody.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is very popular, but some think the use of the symbol has posed challenges for him, since Russians are showing that they are willing to rally behind issues they care about.

