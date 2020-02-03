Cycling through Europe's deadliest air

Video

Cities in parts of Europe have been suffering from some of the worst air quality in the world.

Winter smog has become a big issue in the Western Balkans.

Serbia is the country with the highest rate of pollution-related deaths in Europe, according to the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution.

Jasna Cizler is a cycling campaigner in the capital Belgrade, who believes two-wheeled transport holds the key to cleaner air.

