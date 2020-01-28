Nicholas Parsons: A look back at his career

Media player
Nicholas Parsons: A look back at the Radio 4 broadcaster's career
Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent has confirmed.
Parsons had hosted Radio 4's Just A Minute since its inception in 1967.
The BBC's media and arts correspondent, David Sillito, takes a look back at his career.
28 Jan 2020
