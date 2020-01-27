Auschwitz liberation commemorated in London

Media player
Auschwitz 75 years on: Royals and leaders attend memorial event in London
Senior royals, faith and political leaders gathered in London at an event to mark 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the event along with survivors of the Holocaust and more recent genocides.
Prince William spoke about his great-grandmother Princess Alice, who he said risked her own life to save a Jewish family - the Cohens.
27 Jan 2020
