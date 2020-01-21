Storm Gloria: Valencia bears the brunt
Powerful storm Gloria has battered much of eastern Spain, with officials linking at least four deaths to it.

The regions around Valencia and the Balearic Islands were the worst-hit on Monday, with heavy flooding and strong winds causing havoc.

More than 30 provinces in Spain were put on high alert. The storm later moved into southern France.

