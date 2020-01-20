Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Paris police officer punching protester
Paris prosecutors are investigating after video posted online showed a French riot police officer repeatedly punching a protester who is pinned to the ground.
The incident occurred during the latest "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) rally in the French capital.
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51174782/footage-of-paris-police-officer-punching-protesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window