Footage of Paris police officer punching protester
Paris prosecutors are investigating after video posted online showed a French riot police officer repeatedly punching a protester who is pinned to the ground.

The incident occurred during the latest "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) rally in the French capital.

  • 20 Jan 2020
