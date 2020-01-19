Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash return home

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian victims of jet's downing repatriated
The bodies of 11 Ukrainians have been repatriated after their plane was shot down in Iran last week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined airline staff and victims’ relatives at a ceremony in Kiev's Boryspi Airport.
All 176 people on board a Ukraine International Airlines flight died when their plane was hit by a missile in Tehran.
Ukraine says Iran should compensate the victims' families and punish those responsible.
Iran says the incident was a mistake, and that it has no plan to send the plane's flight recorder abroad for separate analysis.
