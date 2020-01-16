'A scenario no Russian would have predicted'
Putin's plans: What Russian president's surprise means

It can be tricky to predict what Vladimir Putin will do next. Now the Russian president has delivered a surprise by announcing big plans to change the constitution.

Not only that, the government has quit and the country's got a new prime minister.

Just what is Putin planning? The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford explains.

  • 16 Jan 2020
