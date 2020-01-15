Huge blaze at Spanish chemical factory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Spanish factory fire and its aftermath
Two people have been killed after a large explosion at a chemical factory in Spain's Catalonia region.
Local residents in Tarragona were urged to stay indoors while firefighters tackled the blaze.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51119778/footage-of-spanish-factory-fire-and-its-aftermathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window