Fire ball rises above chemical plant
Video

Spain explosion: CCTV footage of Tarragona chemical plant blast

An explosion at a petrochemical plant in Spain's autonomous Catalonia region has killed at least one person and injured another eight.

One person is missing after the blast, south of Tarragona, which was captured by a security camera at a nearby shopping centre.

  • 14 Jan 2020