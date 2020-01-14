Fire ball rises above chemical plant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spain explosion: CCTV footage of Tarragona chemical plant blast
An explosion at a petrochemical plant in Spain's autonomous Catalonia region has killed at least one person and injured another eight.
One person is missing after the blast, south of Tarragona, which was captured by a security camera at a nearby shopping centre.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51114756/spain-explosion-cctv-footage-of-tarragona-chemical-plant-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window