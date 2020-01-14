Mural shows Putin as Atlas with globe
Russian mural shows Putin as Atlas with globe

A giant Vladimir Putin mural adorns a block of flats in Kolomna, just south of Moscow.

The Russian president is portrayed as an Atlas figure carrying the globe.

It symbolises Russia's claim to be a global power again, the BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports.

