Venice canals left dry by exceptionally low tide
Exceptionally low tides in Venice have left the city's famous canals almost dry.

Boats and traditional gondolas could be seen almost beached in the canals as water levels dropped.

It was only last November that flood tides in Venice hit their highest level in more than 50 years, inundating more than two-thirds of the city.

