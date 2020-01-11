Ukraine airline chief: 'No more insinuations'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran plane crash: Ukraine airline chief welcomes Iranian admission

The president of Ukraine International Airlines has welcomed Iran's admission it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet.

Iran had previously rejected suggestions that it was to blame.

Yevhen Dykhne was speaking through a translator at a news conference in Kiev.

Read more: Ukrainian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Iran plane crash: What do we know so far?