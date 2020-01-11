Ukraine airline chief: 'No more insinuations'

Media player
Iran plane crash: Ukraine airline chief welcomes Iranian admission
The president of Ukraine International Airlines has welcomed Iran's admission it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet.
Iran had previously rejected suggestions that it was to blame.
Yevhen Dykhne was speaking through a translator at a news conference in Kiev.
11 Jan 2020
