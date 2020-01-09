German child artist dubbed 'pre-school Picasso'

Video

Seven-year-old German artist Mikail Akar - who has been painting for years and is dubbed the "pre-school Picasso" - has been talking about his latest exhibition in Berlin, which was created in collaboration with Bayern Munich football player Manuel Neuer.

Mikail has donated paintings to children's charities, which have then sold them to raise thousands of euros.

He has a YouTube channel and a popular Instagram account and is now planning exhibitions in the Netherlands, France and Japan.