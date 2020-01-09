Iceland glacier tourists rescued from blizzard
Iceland glacier tourists rescued from blizzard

Thirty-nine tourists got stuck for hours in a blizzard at an Icelandic glacier, but are now safe.

Rescuers battled through darkness and howling wind to reach them at Langjokull.

Some tourists said the long wait made them fear they might die.

