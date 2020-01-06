Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian fishermen pull cars from icy sea
A group of Russian fishermen attempted to pull their cars from the sea after the ice they were parked on melted.
The cars plunged up to two metres below the surface off Russky Island, near Vladivostok in the far east.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window