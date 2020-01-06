Russian fisherman pull cars from the icy sea
Video

Russian fishermen pull cars from icy sea

A group of Russian fishermen attempted to pull their cars from the sea after the ice they were parked on melted.

The cars plunged up to two metres below the surface off Russky Island, near Vladivostok in the far east.

