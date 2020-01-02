Highest ever January temperature hits Norway
Norway sees January heatwave as temperature hits 19C

People in Rauma, Norway, have been enjoying the country's warmest January temperatures ever recorded at 19C - with some, including the mayor, swimming in the sea.

However, there are concerns that the highly unusual temperature is another indication of global warming.

