Are Europe's rape laws letting women down?

Women across Europe have taken to the streets over the past year to demand their governments do more to protect them from sexual violence.

Their anger was fuelled by two high-profile Spanish cases, which have forced countries to question how they prosecute rape.

A minority of countries in Europe base their legal definition of rape on a lack of consent. In others, rape must involve some sort of violence or threat. But pressure is growing on this to change.

The Nine’s Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie explains.

Produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this video, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.