Pope's annoyance over arm yank

Pope Francis slaps pilgrim's hand after she yanks his arm
Pope Francis has showed his displeasure towards a visitor in St Peter's Square on New Year's Eve.
He had been greeting pilgrims when he admonished a woman for grabbing his hand.
01 Jan 2020
