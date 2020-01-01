Pope's annoyance over arm yank
Video

Pope Francis slaps pilgrim's hand after she yanks his arm

Pope Francis has showed his displeasure towards a visitor in St Peter's Square on New Year's Eve.

He had been greeting pilgrims when he admonished a woman for grabbing his hand.

