Paris orchestra stages anti-pension reform concert

Paris opera orchestra stages free concert against pension reform
Musicians from the Paris opera orchestra have held an outdoor concert outside the Bastille opera house to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms.
They say they often work extremely long hours and often at weekends, and do not want to have to retire at an older age.
31 Dec 2019
