Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prisoner swap between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels
Dozens of prisoners have been exchanged between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels in the latest effort to ease the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.
Russian-backed rebels then began an insurgency in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine and more than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
-
29 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50941524/prisoner-swap-between-ukrainian-troops-and-russian-backed-rebelsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window