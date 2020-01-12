Saving an indigenous language from extinction
Video

The Sami are the only officially recognised indigenous people in the EU and some of their languages are on the brink of extinction.

Sara Wesslin is a journalist who successfully lobbied Finland's education minister to provide funds for Sami language teaching.

She is one of only two journalists in the world broadcasting in the Skolt Sami language.

