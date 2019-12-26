Power tools used in Navalny Russia raid
Russia agents raid Alexei Navalny offices with power tools

Russian security forces have raided the premises of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, taking laptops and other equipment.

CCTV video posted online by the group shows sparks flying as the door is forced open.

Mr Navalny linked the raid to his refusal to comply with a court order to delete a 2017 online film accusing Russia's prime minister of corruption.

