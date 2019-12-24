Moment reporter takes microphone to question Putin
Russian journalist Alisa Yarovskaya was seen taking the microphone to ask President Vladimir Putin a question during his annual press conference.

Mr Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, had selected another Yamal-Region TV journalist to pose a question to the president.

