Moment reporter takes microphone to question Putin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moment Russian reporter takes microphone to question President Putin
Russian journalist Alisa Yarovskaya was seen taking the microphone to ask President Vladimir Putin a question during his annual press conference.
Mr Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, had selected another Yamal-Region TV journalist to pose a question to the president.
-
24 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50906226/moment-russian-reporter-takes-microphone-to-question-president-putinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window