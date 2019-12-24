Gare du Nord quiet in Paris on strike's 20th day
Many train stations have been quiet across France as strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continue.

French citizens heading off to spend the holidays with family and friends have found themselves stranded because of cancelled trains and gridlocked roads. Hundreds of flights have also been cancelled.

