France strikes: Quiet in Gare du Nord as strikes enter 20th day
Many train stations have been quiet across France as strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continue.
French citizens heading off to spend the holidays with family and friends have found themselves stranded because of cancelled trains and gridlocked roads. Hundreds of flights have also been cancelled.
24 Dec 2019
