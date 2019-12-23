Media player
Russia's Putin takes Crimea train over new rail link
President Vladimir Putin took the first train across the Kerch Strait over a rail link criticised by Ukraine and the EU.
Ukraine's Crimean peninsula was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.
23 Dec 2019
